In a significant humanitarian effort, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art operating room at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Pakistan's largest state-run children's hospital in the country's biggest city, Karachi.

This cutting-edge operating room is poised to offer specialized medical care to Pakistani children in need.

The ceremonial inauguration of this modern medical facility was attended by Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paçacı, Sindh Provincial Health Minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, and TIKA's Karachi coordinator Halil Ibrahim Başaran.

Addressing the audience, Niaz expressed his gratitude to TIKA for its unwavering dedication to enhancing health care services in Sindh province, where Karachi is the capital. He underscored that establishing the advanced operating room represents a significant milestone in the longstanding relations between Türkiye and Pakistan.

Niaz commended TIKA for its commitment to equipping various hospitals across Pakistan with modern medical facilities, emphasizing its positive impact on health care in the region.

Ambassador Paçacı highlighted the enduring friendship and support between Türkiye and Pakistan, noting their mutual solidarity during challenging times. He lauded TIKA for its charitable initiatives in over 150 countries and its ongoing projects in Pakistan, encompassing the establishment of Pak-Turk schools and colleges.

While Başaran revealed that the agency has undertaken over 80 health care projects throughout Pakistan. These projects aim to enhance the medical infrastructure and services available to the people of Pakistan and further strengthen the bond between the two nations.