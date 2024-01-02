The Herat Writers' Union building in Afghanistan, a significant cultural and literary hub, has undergone essential maintenance and repairs courtesy of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

This initiative aimed to restore the century-old establishment, the country's first literary organization, dedicated to promoting culture and literature.

TIKA Herat Office highlighted the agency's commitment to supporting cultural endeavors. Following the completion of renovations, the building was made accessible once again to writers and literature enthusiasts alike.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Türkiye's Consul General in Herat, Sinan Ilhan, Hamidullah Giyasi from the Herat Directorate of Culture and Information Culture, Nasır Rahyab, the Rector of Galip University and Muhammad Davud Münir, President of the Herat Writers' Union.

Additionally, the event welcomed numerous writers, poets, and academics from the Herat region.

During his address, President Münir expressed gratitude for the extensive improvements made by TIKA and Türkiye, emphasizing the challenges faced by the Writers' Union before the renovation regarding structural issues, heating, electricity and more.

Arafat Deniz, the Coordinator of the TIKA Herat Office, underscored the significance of investing in administrative and civil infrastructure, emphasizing its enduring impact on the public and future generations.

Deniz reiterated TIKA's commitment to fostering cultural and social development in Afghanistan through their support for the Herat Writers' Union, anticipating a surge in creative output due to capacity-building efforts.

Rahyab, the Rector of Galip University, extended gratitude to TIKA, promising ongoing book support for the Writers' Union, and reinforcing the collaborative effort to nurture Afghanistan's literary landscape.

The rejuvenation of the Herat Writers' Union building not only marks a symbolic moment for Afghan literature but also signifies the enduring collaboration between Türkiye and Afghanistan in supporting cultural heritage and artistic endeavors within the region.