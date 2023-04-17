The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed nearly 800 food packages to underprivileged people in the capital of Niger and in South Sudan to support needy families during Ramadan.

According to TİKA's statement, food support is provided to residents of Istanbulewa every year during Ramadan in cooperation with the Sultanate of Air (Agadez) and TİK.

Such steps are taken to strengthen ties with our Muslim brothers in the African continent, read the official statement.

Meanwhile, with support from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), TİKA and Tawasul Humanitarian Islamic Organization, the Turkish Embassy in South Sudan coordinated the distribution of the food packages, which included cooking oil, beans, rice, sugar and maize flour.

Underlying the recent catastrophic earthquakes which resulted in the loss of over 50,000 lives, the Turkish ambassador to South Sudan Erdem Muta said: "Türkiye will continue to provide assistance and support to its South Sudanese brethren."

According to the ambassador, the Turkish Embassy, along with the country's developmental and aid agencies, is also working closely with women's organizations in South Sudan to implement projects of female empowerment, vocational training, child care, and helping the elderly and the disabled.

"Supporting women means supporting societies," Mutaf said.

Meanwhile, the executive director of Tawasul Humanitarian Islamic Organization, Medina Mohamed, thanked the Turkish Embassy for their support and sincere efforts to provide assistance in the month of Ramadan.

Officials also noted that Niger is an important center of historical Turkish-African relations.