The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) sent technological equipment help to the Constitutional Court of North Macedonia on Thursday.

Dobrila Kacarska, president of the Constitutional Court of North Macedonia, and TIKA Skopje Coordinator Mehmet Bayrak, as well as representatives of the Constitutional Court and TIKA, attended the delivery ceremony.

Kacarska stated that TIKA has been supporting the Constitutional Court for many years and said, "The aid agency has provided us with 10 computers and 10 printers. This is a great help for the Constitutional Court. These computers will enable both judges and court advisors to work faster."

Reiterating that this gesture was not the first made by TIKA, Kacarska emphasized that the renovations and equipment of the hall they used for meetings were also covered by TIKA.

Thanking TIKA for its constant help, Kacarska said: "I hope that this cooperation will continue in the future. The friendship between the two countries is really strong and Türkiye has proven this friendship on many occasions."

Bayrak stated that TIKA has implemented projects in many areas in North Macedonia since 2005.

Stating that they attach importance to strengthening cooperation with public institutions and organizations of the country within the scope of projects, Bayrak said: "In this direction, joint projects with institutions such as the Skopje Court of Appeal, the Supreme Council of Judges and Prosecutors, the Presidency of the Supreme Court of Appeals, and the courts of first instance in different provinces are carried out within the Institutional Capacity Building Programs of Justice Institutions."

"The Constitutional Court is one of our important project partners in this context. Our cooperation, which started with equipment support to improve institutional capacities in 2013, continued with the renovation and equipment of this hall in 2020. Today, within the scope of improving the technical facilities of the Constitutional Court, the equipment consisting of computers and printers was delivered."