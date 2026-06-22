The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has opened a second temporary school in Gaza, expanding educational opportunities for children whose access to learning has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict and widespread destruction across the Palestinian enclave.

According to a statement released by the foundation, the new facility, named Abu Bakr Temporary School, consists of eight classrooms and provides education for a total of 864 students through a multi-shift system.

The school can accommodate 288 students at a time and operates in 3 separate daily sessions, allowing hundreds of children to continue their education despite the severe challenges facing Gaza's education sector.

Much of Gaza's educational infrastructure has been damaged or rendered unusable during the conflict, leaving thousands of students without access to regular schooling. Humanitarian organizations have increasingly sought alternative solutions to ensure that children can continue learning amid the crisis.

The opening of the new facility follows the launch of IHH's first temporary school in Gaza in February. Together, the schools are helping address growing educational needs in a region where access to classrooms remains limited.

In addition to its education projects, IHH continues to provide humanitarian assistance in Gaza, including food, shelter, water, hygiene and healthcare support for civilians affected by the conflict.

According to IHH temporary schools have become an important resource for children and families seeking educational continuity during a period of prolonged instability.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have continued for more than 2.5 years, causing widespread destruction to homes, schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure.

The conflict has displaced large numbers of residents and severely disrupted access to essential services, including education, healthcare and clean water, according to humanitarian organizations.