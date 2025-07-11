The walls of 20 mosques in Van, eastern Türkiye, have been calligraphically painted with Quranic verses and decorative motifs over the past two years, by 55-year-old Mehmet Emin Deniz, who has voluntarily adorned them using the traditional art of nakkaşlık (ornamental Islamic calligraphy and design).

A father of four, living in the Ipekyolu district, Deniz first became interested in the art during his middle school years and gradually improved his skills over time.

Throughout the years, he sketched whenever he found the opportunity. After retiring, he began a personal initiative to both keep the art alive and beautify mosque interiors.

Volunteering across the city, Deniz visited mosques, took note of what was lacking, and with the help of friends and charitable supporters, gathered the necessary materials to decorate mosque walls with verses and intricate designs.

Practicing an art that requires great focus and patience, Deniz has inscribed Quranic verses and drawn traditional patterns on the walls of 20 mosques in just two years. He now plans to continue this work in all mosques in the city center that are in need of visual renewal.

Deniz said he began learning the art of nakkaşlık in middle school by writing Quranic verses and making sketches on blank paper.

He explained that he decorates the mosque walls voluntarily, saying, “I managed to improve myself without any formal education. We asked our friends to support the needs of the mosques. With their help, we were able to renew the windows, doors and paint, and handed everything back in a clean and refreshed condition. After I retired two years ago, I began working to meet whatever each mosque needed.”

He mentioned that the verses are selected in consultation with mosque imams and added: “I’ve decorated the walls of nearly 20 mosques with verses and motifs. Thanks to the support of friends, I’ve been able to apply my craftsmanship and beautify the mosques. I don’t use stencils or rulers; I work only with a pencil, brush and paint. I first draw with a pencil, then paint over the verses. For better understanding, we also write the Turkish meanings of the verses underneath. I carry my bag around the city and visit mosques. I identify what’s missing in each and try to help meet those needs.”

Mehmet Sait Yavuzer, the imam of Yeni Çarşı Mosque, said: “Our brother Emin requested permission to create decorative drawings inside the mosque. After choosing the verses together, he inscribed them on the walls. We noticed that the verse drawings added a new atmosphere to the mosque. The congregation responded very positively. He completes all the work by hand using only a pencil at first, and later writes the meaning of each verse. May Allah bless him.”