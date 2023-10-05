Turkish authorities successfully confiscated a corn snake and a tarantula spider that had been brought into the country's central province of Aksaray illegally.

The Nature Conservation and National Park Branch teams carried out the operation upon receiving information that an individual named A.A. (25), living in the city, was preparing to sell the illegally imported corn snake and tarantula.

Confiscated tarantula is seen in a box, Aksaray, Türkiye, Oct. 05, 2023. (DHA photo)

The teams swiftly moved to intercept the situation, halting the suspect's vehicle at a fuel station along the Nevşehir-Aksaray highway.

They seized the illicit animals during the operation, which were subsequently transferred to the Konya Karatay Zoo. The individual involved in the smuggling attempt now faces legal action.

Turkish authorities are committed to preserving the country's wildlife and enforcing strict measures against the illegal importation and trade of exotic animals.