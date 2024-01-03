In a recent discovery in the Munzur Valley of Tunceli, researchers from Ege University unveiled a subspecies of "bluebell" an endangered plant species."

Lecturer Hasan Yıldırım, associate Ademi Fahri Pirhan, and doctoral student Tuğkan Özdöl introduced a newfound plant species to the scientific community.

Yıldırım, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), revealed that the discovery emerged within the framework of the "Turkish Bell Flowers Revision Project," supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK).

Following extensive research efforts, the team identified the plant as a new subspecies of the "oak bell" species, scientifically named Campanula quercetorum. Yıldırım, Pirhan and Özdöl co-authored an article on this groundbreaking finding published in the scientific journal "Species and Habitats."

The plant earned the scientific denomination "Campanula quercetorum" due to its dense flower structure, while its Turkish name, "Ovacık bell," pays homage to the Ovacık region where it thrives.

Yıldırım highlighted the distinct characteristics setting apart the Ovacık bell from its main species. "This plant notably differs in terms of flower color, petal structure, and densely clustered flowers. It boasts a relatively restricted distribution. Worldwide, there are around 420 bellflower species, with our country holding significant importance, housing 133 identified bellflower species, 70 of which are exclusive, endemic species thriving solely within our country's habitats."

Underlining the Ovacık bell's status as an endemic species, Yıldırım emphasized its potential as an ornamental plant. "As a team, we are actively cultivating these natural bellflowers, prevalent in our country's landscapes. Soon, they will be introduced as cultivated plants, allowing greater accessibility to these species," stated Yıldırım.

With the addition of the Ovacık bell, the tally of plant species unveiled to the scientific realm has reached 70. Yıldırım affirmed the team's commitment to further exploring and documenting Türkiye's rich biodiversity, solidifying its place in scientific literature.