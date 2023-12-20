Two brothers living in the Maden district of Elazığ in eastern Türkiye converted the terrace of their apartment building into a garage for seven Turkish-built Fiat and Renault brand vehicles, which left their mark on an era and whose production stopped years ago.

Brothers Ilker, 38, and Soner Çağıran, 30, who are interested in automobile restoration, have been keen on Tofaş (Turkish-built Fiats) and Renault brand vehicles since their childhood.

An aerial view of the Çağıran brothers' apartment terrace classic car garage, Maden, Elazığ, Türkiye, Dec. 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

Following their interest, the two brothers bought five vehicles from Tofaş's Doğan series, which are currently discontinued, and two Renault 12 series vehicles, 10 years ago.

The brothers, who maintain their vehicles in the garage they created on the terrace on the fourth floor due to the difference in elevation of their house, which is built on the slope of a valley at the foot of Mihrap Mountain, spend most of their days here.

Dream achieved

Ilker Çağıran told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they turned a 300-square-meter (3,300-square-foot) area, the penthouse of their apartment building, into a garage to store the vehicles they dreamed of.

"At first, we encountered questions from those who saw it, such as 'How would the cars be on the fourth floor of the house?' 'Did you get the cars there with a crane or did you leave them there with a helicopter?' Due to the mountainous nature of the district, the house is completely at the edge of the cliff when viewed from the opposite side, but the road coming from the back corresponds to the fourth floor of the house. We allow vehicles to enter and exit from here."

Çağıran stated that they have been maintaining their vehicles in this area for 10 years.

He explained that they protect the vehicles against the risk of rain, mud and hail, and noted that this way, he is close to the cars he has dreamed of since his childhood.

Çağıran stated that they were happy to make their dreams come true.

"Since the cars are in our house, it is as if they are members of the house. When we get bored, we go up to the fourth floor and spend time with our vehicles. We polish, paint protect and clean them. Thank God, we have achieved our dream. We take care of our vehicles like babies. We have cars that have a 40-year history and remain in their original condition."

Emotional bond

Pointing out that people have an emotional bond with these cars, Çağıran said that in case of a possible sale, they would consider selling these vehicles to people who value them like themselves.

Soner Çağıran stated that he and his brother spent most of their time on the terrace floor of their house, where the garage is located.

"Our interest and love for these cars is at a very different level. Working on these cars in such a place gives us pleasure. It is a special pleasure to have our garage above our house. It makes us happy to come and spend time with our vehicles here," he said.