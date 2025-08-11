The Turkish captain of a boat that sank near Pulau Yu Island off the Malaysian coast has recounted a harrowing survival story after battling harsh weather and strong currents for nearly 40 hours at sea.

Ahmet Volkan Ata, who was navigating toward Thailand when his vessel capsized during a sudden storm on July 29, was ultimately rescued by a fishing boat after an intense ordeal in open waters.

Ata explained that the journey began on April 28, following a 14-month maintenance period. Departing from an Island in northern Australia, the crew made stops in Indonesia and Malaysia before preparing to sail from Tioman Island toward Thailand.

Accompanied at various points by friends Ateş Demirören and Eser Demirkol, Ata departed Tioman Island on the evening of July 28 amid wind speeds of 15-20 knots, forecasted to rise to 20-25 knots within 24 hours. He noted that he had carefully monitored and saved weather reports prior to departure.

However, around midnight the following day, their boat was caught in a fierce storm near Terengganu, Malaysia. Despite efforts to manage the sails and control the boat, Ata said the vessel rapidly took on water and capsized, leaving no time to prepare for evacuation.

"I tried to open the lifeboat, but the boat sank so quickly it pulled me under," Ata recalled. "I saw Eser still inside the boat, frozen in shock, unable to escape. Ateş jumped into the water after I warned him, but the boat disappeared beneath us swiftly."

The three men found themselves in the turbulent sea, surviving the first hours after midnight without injury despite the violent conditions. While the storm subsided after a few hours, strong currents continued to persist, pushing them further from shore.

Ata described his desperate attempts to swim toward the visible lights of a fishing boat and a distant glow in the sky, only to be repeatedly pulled away by the powerful currents. A passing passenger ship in the morning failed to notice them, deepening the struggle for rescue.

Eventually, Ata learned that Ateş had been saved earlier that evening after swimming for over 20 hours and reaching a fishing vessel.

Unlike his friend, Ata drifted in different directions for nearly 2 days before being spotted by a fishing boat heading to Thailand’s Pattani region on the third day. After rescue, he was taken to Terengganu and then transferred to a hospital by the maritime police.

At the hospital, Ata was reunited with Ateş but said there was still no news of Eser, who remained missing.

Grateful for his survival, Ata thanked Malaysian authorities, Terengganu Hospital and the Turkish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur for their support.

He also stated that during the 14-day investigation period following the accident in Malaysia, they were held for questioning. "Before returning, I want to personally participate in search and rescue operations as soon as possible. I am ready to do my best and will continue," he said.