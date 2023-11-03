Turkish non-governmental organization Humanitarian Relief Fund (IHH) is organizing a convoy in solidarity with Palestine amid Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, heading to the U.S. base in the country's south.

The "Freedom Convoy for Palestine," departed from Istanbul en route to Incirlik Air Base in Adana on Friday.

Numerous NGOs and individuals assembled under the leadership of the IHH at the parking lot of the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Participants chanted slogans against Israel and expressed their outrage over the attacks on Gaza.

Bülent Yıldırım, the president of the IHH, stated in his remarks that their actions are not only directed against Incirlik Air Base but against all American bases worldwide.

Former U.S. diplomat and activist Ann Wright, as well as activists from countries such as the U.K., Norway, Finland, and Canada, supported the convoy.

Ann Wright, who resigned from her post due to the U.S. invasion of Iraq, said, "I have tried to go to Gaza several times. I'm sorry on behalf of my country for supporting Israel. It is a terrible attack on the people of Gaza. There have been reactions in the U.S. as well."

The convoy, consisting of 250 vehicles adorned with Turkish and Palestinian flags, set out for Incirlik Air Base after the speeches. It plans to reach Incirlik Air Base in Adana on Sunday, Nov. 5, after organizing various events in Kocaeli, Ankara, and Konya.

The U.S. has come under fire for its unwavering support of Israel and for its refusal to stop Israel from openly committing war crimes or condemning its war crimes against civilians in Gaza.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a standalone $14.3 billion military assistance package Thursday for Israel amid Tel Aviv's ongoing invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip

Washington already provides Israel with about $3.8 billion in military aid annually – the most of any nation worldwide.

The new funding would go toward replacing arms previously supplied to Israel, replenishing Israel's Iron Dome and David's Sling air and missile defense systems and aiding the development of the Iron Beam laser air defense system.