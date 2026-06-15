Young Kyrgyz people learning Turkish in Kyrgyzstan are praising the dedication, patience and warm approach of Turkish instructors, highlighting the role of language education in strengthening cultural ties between the two brotherly nations.

Students enrolled at the Turkish Language Teaching Center (TÖMER), which operates under the Education Counsellorship of the Turkish Embassy in Bishkek, said their teachers have played a crucial role in helping them master the language while building confidence and cultural understanding.

Many students described their instructors as more than classroom educators, emphasizing the supportive and welcoming atmosphere they create during lessons.

Rizvangul Orozakhunova, a TÖMER student who already speaks Kyrgyz and Uyghur, said learning Turkish has been a smooth and rewarding experience.

“All of our teachers are truly wonderful and special people. My teacher's positive energy turns every lesson into a celebration. He taught us not only vocabulary but also the deeper ways of thinking and understanding embedded in the Turkish language,” she said.

Another student, Kunduz Tolomusheva, described Turkish as an important gateway to future opportunities and credited her instructors with helping her improve rapidly.

“Turkish teachers are not only educators but also close friends. They have always been patient with our mistakes and worked hard to share their knowledge in the best possible way,” she said.

Tolomusheva added that she first became interested in Turkish through Turkish television series and now hopes to use the language in her professional career.

For Aisha Sidikova, a theology student, learning Turkish is closely linked to her academic goals.

She said many of the key academic and religious sources in her field are published in Turkish, making language proficiency essential for conducting deeper research.

“My teacher has made a tremendous contribution to my language development,” Sidikova said.

Students also highlighted the confidence they have gained through the program.

Sherbet Kurmankulova said Turkish instructors not only taught grammar and vocabulary but also encouraged students to believe in their ability to communicate effectively in the language.

“The dedication, patience and warm approach of our teachers helped us learn Turkish. They gave us confidence that we can actually speak it,” she said.

According to TÖMER Director Ilyas Süt, the institution has been operating in Kyrgyzstan since 1996 and continues to expand its educational reach.

Süt said the center has taught Turkish to approximately 8,000 students this year through 60 teaching locations across 14 cities in Kyrgyzstan.

The program has become an important platform for promoting cultural exchange and strengthening people-to-people ties between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan, while helping a growing number of young Kyrgyz gain language skills for education, research and future careers.