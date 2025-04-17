A 27-year-old man, identified as M.B., who is believed to be one of the leaders of a global network selling explicit images of child sexual abuse for money, was arrested in Adana, southern Türkiye.

M.B. was allegedly involved in distributing these disturbing images via a social media platform and an internet site. However, no evidence of criminal activity was found during a search of his home.

According to the Cybercrime Department of the Adana Provincial Police Department, M.B. was identified as a key figure in a global network that was dismantled through a major operation in Florida, U.S.

The network is accused of selling explicit images of child sexual abuse and M.B. is reportedly known by the alias "John De Vil." Authorities stated that the children depicted in these images were victims of human trafficking and were registered with the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Upon locating M.B. in Adana, a team of police officers raided his home in the Çukurova district. During the search, authorities confiscated 12 mobile phones and a laptop, but no incriminating material was found on these devices. Furthermore, it was revealed that M.B. did not have an Interpol red notice or any warrants issued for his arrest.

In his police statement, M.B. denied the allegations, claiming that he had only been involved in the sale of social media accounts, not in any criminal activities as claimed. "I was shocked to learn about these accusations. My only business is selling social media accounts. I have not been involved in any crime," he said.

The investigation also uncovered that M.B. had been selling stolen social media accounts to individuals abroad since 2009. After being questioned by police, M.B. was charged with "damaging, deleting, altering or making inaccessible data in an information system" and released under judicial control while the investigation continues.

The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to scrutinize M.B.'s activities and the broader network he is alleged to be a part of. The police are also working to trace other individuals involved in this global network.