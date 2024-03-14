The Turkish Design Foundation organized the "Design-Search Meeting for Gaza" on Wednesday to discuss the current situation in Palestine's war-hit enclave, with discussions focusing on the urgent needs and steps to be taken for the revitalization of the region.

The meeting was held in the foundation's office in Istanbul, where the participants discussed plans to build 70 meters of underground shelters as war-resistant infrastructures, assist with transportation and communication problems, develop arable lands, build trade centers and organize international institutions. Action suggestions, such as calling for sanctions, were discussed.

Mehmet Kalyoncu, a member of the board of trustees of the Turkish Design Foundation, said: "While there is a genocide in Gaza, as a civil initiative, we see it as a responsibility to address this issue under the umbrella of our foundation. We set out with the dream of a Gaza where Gazans can live freely and happily, as its revitalization brings a ray of hope for those living there."

Furkan Demirci, chairperson of the Board of Türkiye Design Foundation, also emphasized that architecture and design works that address global problems should be on the agenda of the whole world.

Stating that the most important approach in combating these problems is the culture of cooperation, Demirci said: "As a foundation, we carry out the best example of this approach in Hatay, with a collaboration group where we bring together the world's best minds operating in different fields of expertise such as design, planning, engineering, sustainability and historical heritage."

Former Palestinian Deputy Minister of Economy Hatem Ewaida also emphasized that the 150-day toll was very heavy and said, "39,178 people, including 14,622 children, 8,896 women; 35,490 civilians were killed, 73,300 were injured, 250,900 houses were partially destroyed and 106,000 houses were completely destroyed and 2 million people were displaced. We see from our experience that the recovery of cities after disasters and wars progresses in three stages. In the first stage, a six-month plan is designed to solve temporary housing in the process. In the second stage, we will provide welfare for six months to one year, and in the third stage revitalization of the city is planned within two years."