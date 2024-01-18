A recent study conducted on the Turkish educational system has shed light on the relationship between digital addiction and academic success among students, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to technology use.

The "Digital Addiction Research Report in Türkiye" was prepared after interviewing 3,000 students and 1,243 teachers, providing insights into the pervasive impact of digital devices on the younger generation.

The study covered 680 primary, 896 middle school and 1,431 high school students from 17 provinces. Notably, 67% of primary school students, 64% of middle school students and 89% of high school students reported using tablets and smartphones, raising concerns about the potential repercussions.

Primary school students predominantly used digital media for playing games and watching videos, while middle and high school students engaged in a broader range of activities, including playing games, watching videos, social media interactions and for educational purposes.

A compelling observation emerged as the study revealed that increased screen time correlated with decreased academic success, particularly among middle and high school students. Students who abstained from gaming showed higher academic success compared to those playing for three to five hours and six or more hours.

The Green Crescent, a nongovernmental organization focusing on addiction prevention, recommends a maximum of 60-70 minutes of daily screen time for ages 9-12 and 120 minutes for ages 12 and above. However, the study highlighted that digital technology usage exceeded these recommendations across all education levels, with detrimental effects extending to family relationships.

The study also examined the participation time of students in sports and cultural activities, revealing lower involvement among primary and middle school students compared to their high school counterparts. Primary school students spent an average of 7.43 hours per day with their families, while middle and high school students spent 7.27 and 7.10 hours, respectively. The increasing prevalence of digital technology usage appeared to impact the distribution of time spent with family and peers.

Additionally, the study delved into the digital habits of teachers, finding that they used digital technologies more for social media, education and shopping. Female teachers displayed higher digital addiction and excessive use scores than their male counterparts. On average, participants spent 5.25 hours per day with their families, 4.07 hours with peers and 3.57 hours with other people.

The comprehensive report highlights the need for a balanced approach to digital technology use, urging educators, parents and policymakers to address the impact on academic success and interpersonal relationships among students.