Diving instructor and guide Mazlum Kibar is preparing for a groundbreaking world record attempt to remain underwater for 36 hours, targeting a milestone that would surpass the current cold water endurance record.

The 32-year-old plans to make the official record dive in Saros Bay this March. Recently, he completed a successful test dive in Izmit Bay, northwestern Türkiye, staying underwater for 13 hours and 11 minutes from the pier of the Karamürsel Water Sports and Diving Club (KARSAD).

Kibar’s goal is to exceed Cem Karabay’s existing record of 30 hours and 20 minutes for the longest survival time in cold water. He hopes to dedicate the achievement to the 111th anniversary of the Çanakkale Naval Victory on March 18, a significant date in Turkish history.

KARSAD President Zeki Şirinoğlu and fellow divers observed the test dive and expressed their support for Kibar’s ambitious endeavor.

Since beginning his diving career in 2011, Kibar has aimed to become the person who lives underwater the longest across various conditions, including cold water, closed environments, lakes, and normal seawater temperatures. “I plan to break these records one by one and earn the title of the longest underwater survival in every category,” he said.

During his recent test dive, Kibar adapted by mimicking aquatic life to sustain himself. He explained that during the record attempt, food will be delivered from the surface into his diving suit, allowing him to feed while fully submerged and wearing a full-face mask.

Looking beyond the 36-hour cold water record, Kibar outlined even more ambitious goals, including surpassing the 192-hour record in closed environments by targeting 240 hours (10 days), extending the lake record from 120 to 150 hours, and increasing the normal seawater temperature record from 145 to 150 hours.

Kibar concluded, “With strength and determination, we are committed to bringing these records to our country, honoring our heritage, and pushing the limits of underwater endurance.”