Türkiye's health care sector has garnered global recognition as a hub of excellence, attracting attention for its advanced medical practices, highly skilled health care professionals, and cutting-edge technologies. Let's delve into the factors that make Türkiye a standout destination in the health care industry.

Discussing the global standing of Turkish doctors, Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgeons Op. Dr. Onur Oğan stated: "Doctors from around the world come to observe our surgeries due to the techniques we use and our advanced surgical experience. Many Turkish doctors have contributed innovations to the global medical literature. In short, the world trusts and now recognizes Turkish doctors."

Highlighting the advanced surgical experience of Turkish doctors, Dr. Oğan pointed out that Turkish doctors undergo a rigorous education and learning process throughout their medical careers.

"Turkish doctors and health care personnel are highly qualified. Additionally, due to the rigorous education and learning process in Türkiye, doctors have ample opportunities for practical experience. Health care personnel also receive knowledge that surpasses global standards. The pandemic is the best example of this. While many European and American countries struggled with their health care systems during the pandemic, health care personnel in Türkiye managed the situation relatively well. Moreover, our doctors are highly qualified in surgical specialties," he added.

Türkiye is health care hub

Noting that many Turkish doctors provide extensive training in surgical specialties in many countries, Dr. Oğan mentioned that foreign doctors come to Türkiye to learn from Turkish doctors. "The strength of Turkish doctors has enveloped the entire world. Our doctors not only provide education and seminars globally but also bring many foreign doctors to our country to teach during surgeries performed in Türkiye. We also take on similar missions. Consequently, I must say that we are in a very good position in the health care sector and have become a hub of attraction," Dr. Oğan said.

Antalya is major attraction hub

Emphasizing Türkiye's, especially Antalya's, role in medical tourism, the Turkish surgeon highlighted that Antalya has become the capital of medical tourism. "Antalya's place in medical tourism is now a globally recognized fact. Antalya not only hosts tourists from all over the world but also hosts patients specifically for medical tourism. It would not be wrong to say that Antalya has become the capital in this regard.

"With its specialized and general health care services, Antalya houses stars and benefits from its extensive airport network. With the advantages of location, tourism and historical beauty, Antalya is a hub of attraction."

Pointing out that they host patients from many countries at their clinics, Dr. Oğan continued: "We have treated patients from countries such as the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine, China, the U.S. and Canada. Being in Antalya is our most important reference. Because the world knows Antalya. It's not easy to receive health care in a country you don't know. But our services, from picking up the patient from the airport, accommodating them in their hotel, managing their hospital process, and being with them until they board their flight, give them confidence."