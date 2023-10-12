The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Fisheries and Aquaculture, has undertaken an ambitious initiative aimed at cleaning up ghost fishing gear through the project "Ghost Fishing Gear Cleanup."

The nation's minister of agriculture and forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli, revealed his intention to continue this vital work by aiming to retrieve an additional 100,000 square meters of ghost fishing gear from the waters before the year's end.

Under the "Ghost Fishing Gear Cleanup Project," teams from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, under the Directorate of Fisheries and Aquaculture, have been diligently removing abandoned ghost fishing gear from the sea, lakes and reservoirs.

The project, which has spanned from 2014 to 2021, initially focused on the areas of Istanbul, Kocaeli, Tekirdag, Yalova, Balikesir, Canakkale, Bursa, Izmir, Mersin, Hatay, Adana, Mugla, Aydin, Rize, Sinop, Konya, Isparta, Antalya and Ankara, addressing the problem of ghost fishing gear in the seas and lakes.

In 2022, the project expanded to include the cleanup of ghost fishing gear in rivers.

The collective result of these extensive undertakings has been the scanning of 166 million square meters of internal waters and seas, ultimately leading to the removal of approximately 1 million square meters of fishing nets and 40,000 traps, gillnets and similar discarded fishing equipment.

Further steps are being taken to address ghost fishing gear discovered in the seas around Istanbul and in Bafa Lake. The work will persist throughout the year.

Academic research and field studies suggest that for every 100 meters of lost fishing net, it is estimated that 309 aquatic creatures, including fish, turtles and mollusks, perish in these deadly traps.

The project's impact is nothing short of impressive, with approximately 2.5 million aquatic creatures saved through the removal of fishing nets and an additional 250,000 through traps and gillnets.

Addressing the ghost gear problem is not limited to cleanup efforts alone; the ministry also conducts education initiatives. "Ghost Fishing Gear Awareness Events" take place annually, involving district governors, local authorities, relevant public institutions and organizations, fishing cooperatives, commercial and amateur fishermen and nongovernmental organizations.

In 2023, to foster awareness and education, scientists, researchers and technical personnel conducted presentations in Ankara, Konya, Van, Elazig, Samsun, Bursa, Mugla, Eskişehir, Antalya and Isparta.

These programs collectively drew the participation of 747 individuals.

In the coastal areas bordering the Marmara Sea, namely Istanbul, Kocaeli, Tekirdag, Yalova, Balikesir, Canakkale and Bursa, fishermen were consulted to identify the locations of ghost fishing gear.

Consequently, 84,650 square meters of nets have been removed under the Marmara Sea Action Plan, with continued efforts scheduled each year.

Moreover, the retrieved nets, those deemed suitable for repurposing, are sent for recycling, thus contributing to various sectors.