Türkiye's U.N. envoy pointed to the alarming levels of violence against women and girls across the globe, noting the Turkish government’s "zero-tolerance approach" in combating it.

"Violence against women and girls remains an alarming global challenge," Ahmet Yıldız said Monday at a high-level event at the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Stressing that violence against women undermines efforts toward social equality, human dignity and sustainable development, Yıldız said that "Türkiye remains steadfast in its commitment to combating violence against women through a zero-tolerance approach."

He said Türkiye has implemented legal reforms, developed strategic frameworks and provided comprehensive services.

Sharing information about national and local initiatives to combat violence against women in Türkiye, Yıldız drew attention to the direct link between armed conflict and the suffering of women and girls.

"In conflict zones, women often bear the heaviest burdens, experiencing heightened vulnerabilities to violence, displacement and economic deprivation," he added.

Saying that women and girls' rights are under threat in regions such as Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Afghanistan and Myanmar, Yıldız urged the international community to prioritize the protection of the rights of women and girls.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to eliminating violence against women and girls and to empowering them while ensuring their participation in all areas of life.