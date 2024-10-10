Following the recent blocking of access to Roblox due to child exploitation content and the decision to restrict access to the messaging platform Discord due to “sexual abuse of children and obscenity,” attention has turned to the measures families can take to protect their children.

Recently, Türkiye blocked access to Discord after it served as a platform for some criminal elements pursuing illegal activities. The platform came under scrutiny following the murder of two young women, according to information shared by the Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK).

Prosecutors in Ankara also acted on sufficient suspicion that crimes of "sexual abuse of children and obscenity" were committed on the platform. In response to a prosecutor’s application, the Ankara 1st Criminal Judicature of Peace decided to block access to Discord, considering the evidence presented.

The application noted that an investigation was initiated on Oct. 5 regarding claims that social media posts on Discord were used for bullying, especially targeting minors.

Some members reportedly took photos and videos of children's private parts and posted them in groups, while others blackmailed young children into taking nude images of themselves and shared these images within the platform. The investigation uncovered a significant amount of content related to child sexual abuse, blackmail and obscenity on Discord.

General Coordinator of Institute Social İpek Coşkun Armağan emphasized that the primary responsibility for combating digital addiction in Türkiye lies with families. However, she pointed out that urbanization has led to a growing disconnect between families and children's social-emotional bonds.

Armağan highlighted that families who did not grow up with digital platforms struggle to be effective digital guides for their children. She stated: "Taking smartphones away from children does not solve the problem. This creates 'peer pressure' from parents who buy the latest model phones and send their children to school with them. For instance, students whose phones are taken away in one class may face peer pressure from students who have phones in another class."

Armağan noted that the recent decisions to block access to these two platforms have revealed the dark side of social media and digital addiction, underscoring the significant responsibilities that fall on families.

She stressed that Türkiye needs a civil family movement regarding digital addiction and social media use, stating: "We need to make a sociological decision here, just as society reacts strongly to femicide, the same reaction should be applied when a child uses social media at an addiction level."

"Thus, Türkiye needs a family movement to address digital addiction and social media use. Through this movement, families should organize to report harmful platforms and promote access restrictions. The problem is that many families do not even know how to use complaint mechanisms. Families should be frequently informed about these issues."

Australia is currently preparing to enact legislation banning children aged 14-16 from opening social media accounts, and Armağan emphasized that similar actions are urgently needed in Türkiye.

Armağan pointed out that both adults and young children can easily be deceived on Discord, leading to numerous negative situations such as drug sales and the dissemination of illegal information.

She expressed support for the decision to block access to Discord, stating: "Many platforms like Discord are currently being used for purposes other than their intended ones. These platforms also need to be investigated thoroughly."

Armağan highlighted that the rise of digitalization in Türkiye has led to a transformation in society, noting that challenges in "free time" management are one of the fundamental problems.

She indicated that people spend their leisure time at shopping malls or on social media platforms, and during time spent at home, families either watch television or spend time on their smartphones.

Armağan also stressed that families must first serve as role models for their children in combating digital addiction and focus on engaging activities.

She suggested that "municipalities should address this issue, which affects the entire community, as a fundamental problem and declare a mobilization to increase activities related to free time management in urban and rural areas."

Armağan also emphasized that even preschool children use their parents' smartphones, which she argued does not lead to a better society, she recommended that families buy their children basic phones as a solution to this issue.