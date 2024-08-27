In western Türkiye's Izmir, a father who killed three of his four children and injured one before attempting to take his own life has sparked shock and grief.

Vesim Ş., a 45-year-old resident of Bornova's Altındağ district, shot his four children with a handgun in an area near the Çınar region. He then attempted suicide using the same weapon.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene following a report of the incident.

Paramedics confirmed that Ceylin, 2, Cemre, 4, and Nira Ş.,14, were dead at the scene. The injured child, Hira Nur, 11, along with Vesim Ş., was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

After an investigation by the public prosecutor, the bodies were removed from the site by local residents and transported approximately 1.5 kilometers to a funeral vehicle, which then took them to the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institute.

It has been revealed that Vesim Ş. worked in construction and was in the process of divorcing his wife.

Mustafa Karadaş, a relative of Vesim Ş., told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he went to the area following news of the murders. He noted that Vesim Ş.'s wife had filed for divorce and described Vesim Ş. as having psychological issues but not as someone who would kill his children.

Karadaş expressed deep sadness, stating: "He was a father who truly cared for his children. We took the injured child to the hospital. I am devastated; words cannot express how I feel."