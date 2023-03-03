Proceeds of the group exhibition prepared by 53 artists from Istanbul with 70 works will be donated to the victims affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, the coordinator of the project stated Friday.

Organized by the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) Istanbul Volunteer Coordinatorship, the exhibition will open for art lovers at the Zeytinburnu Culture and Art Center.

Meral Günel, TDV's Istanbul volunteer coordinator, told Anadolu Agency (AA) about the exhibition that they organized as part of the program marking the occasion of March 8, International Women's Day.

Stating that the works of volunteer artists were included in the exhibition as well, Günel said: "Today, we are exhibiting a total of 70 works of our 53 female artists. Our works consist of mixed works. In addition to our classical arts such as marbling, illumination, calligraphy and miniature, we also have a space for modern arts such as pouring, relief and philography."

Providing information on the works, Günel stated that the sale proceeds of the art will be donated to the quake relief efforts through the foundation.

Günel also pointed out that the TDV continues to work in cooperation with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to provide support to earthquake victims, stating that, ''The sensitivity towards the region is present in all (our) people.''

"Not everyone may have the opportunity to send money directly, nor may they have the opportunity to go there directly and work there. We wanted to open a different door of kindness to our friends who are engaged in art, who have an artist sensitivity but cannot go to the region,'' she noted.

Explaining how they came up with the idea for the exhibition, Günel stated that in the end, they merged the works of ''both our friends who produce the works of art and our art-loving friends who support them and want to do a good deed."

Pointing out that there will be a steady stream of new art for sale, Günel said they hope the response to the exhibition will be positive. ''We are taking one step, God Almighty will respond to us with 10 steps," she said.

Hacer Sönmez, the art consultant of TDV's Istanbul Volunteer Coordination Office, for her part said that they created the exhibition with the works of volunteer artists for the benefit of earthquake victims.

Sönmez added that among the artworks set to be exhibited, there is an illumination painting whose sale price is determined as TL 100,000 (around $5,300).

"It is a work that tells about Suleyman the Magnificent and Hürrem Sultan. It consists of the Magnificent Tughra and a poem he wrote to Hürrem. Since Kanuni was interested in the art of jewelry, it's a work that speaks about jewelry art," she explained.

Noting that they did not expect such quality works to arrive at the very beginning Sönmez said that the reactions they received are beautiful. ''In fact, artists want to create works again and again. This makes us happy," she said.

Works by artists including Sabriye Şentop, Hacer Sönmez, Aslı Baltacıoğlu, Elif Baduk, Habibe Göksal, Eda Özbekkangay, Merve Kösdağ and Beyza Ünsal are included in the exhibition.

The exhibition, which will be open to visitors until March 6 at Zeytinburnu Culture and Art Center, will be presented to art lovers at Taksim Mosque Culture and Art Center between March 8-15.