First lady Emine Erdoğan called on Wednesday to remove obstacles impeding the way of girls' progress as she marked the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child.

"It is our duty to create the rightful place for girls in all aspects of society, and together, we must remove the obstacles in the way of our girls' progress," Erdoğan said on X, formerly Twitter.

"We must never forget that conflicts are the greatest blow to children's education, health and well-being."

She regretted that the Israel-Palestine conflict is also taking its toll on children, stressing that, "Their dreams and hopes are shattered, and their belief in the world being a safe and just place is being destroyed."

There are no winners in any war where women, children and innocents die, just as there will be no losers in a fair peace, she said.

The first lady said that her only wish on the annual day is that "no more of our children will be affected by the devastating effects" of the ongoing conflict.

"I call on the international community to take responsibility and take action for world peace, regardless of religion, language or race," she said.