First lady Emine Erdoğan hosted Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of renowned U.S. civil rights leader Malcolm X. The meeting, which took place on Friday, in Ankara, centered on the activities and mission of the Malcolm X and his wife Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, popularly known as the "Shabazz Center."

Erdoğan took to social media to express her profound appreciation for the legacy of Malcolm X. She praised his courage in fighting against racism and Islamophobia, which she described as the "first spark of a global transformation." Hosting Shabazz in Türkiye, the first lady underscored the importance of spreading Malcolm X's beliefs and determination to young people worldwide – a mission at the core of the Education Center's purpose.

The Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, established on May 19, 2005, is in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. It empowers the lives and legacies of Malcolm X and his wife, Dr. Betty Shabazz.

The center serves as both a museum showcasing their life stories and an educational and cultural hub aimed at nurturing the next generation of global leaders committed to justice, equality and human rights.

During the meeting between the two distinguished women, discussions revolved around the various activities and initiatives of the center, with a focus on its educational and cultural contributions.

Notably, the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) Foundation Board of Trustees Chairperson Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar and Green Crescent Board Member Esra Albayrak were also present during the meeting, emphasizing the collaborative and inclusive spirit of the occasion.

In her remarks, the first lady emphasized the vital role played by the Betty Shabazz Memorial and Education Center in perpetuating the legacies of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz. She hoped their unwavering faith and determination would inspire and resonate with young people worldwide through the Center's ongoing work.

The exchange of ideas and shared commitment to the enduring global impact of Malcolm X's vision between Erdoğan and Ilyasah reaffirms the importance of cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration in pursuing a more just and fair world.