Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed Türkiye's Zero Waste Project on a phone call Sunday.

In addition, it has been also announced that Çavuşoğlu will accompany first lady Emine Erdoğan during her visit to New York on March 30 to attend a session on the International Day of Zero Waste.

The first lady, as a special guest of Guterres, will make a call for the Zero Waste Project implemented in Türkiye to be expanded worldwide.

The project was launched under the auspices of Erdoğan in 2017, to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis in Türkiye. The first lady took the Zero Waste Project she championed to the United Nations to extend its application to other countries after Türkiye's success in the recycling initiative.

The project quickly drew international praise, with Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York last September. Following this, the U.N. General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on a zero waste initiative presented by Türkiye declaring March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste in December 2022.