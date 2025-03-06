Turkish Historical Society (TTK) President Yüksel Özgen stated that the institution has made a total of 6,000 electronic journals and books from its library collections available for free remote access.

In an interview with the Anadolu Agency (AA), Özgen mentioned that various initiatives have been implemented to allow readers easier access to important manuscripts and books in the library and archives.

He noted that last year, they made 16,000 rare works and 2,200 manuscripts from their collection available for remote access. Additionally, they provided 170,000 periodicals recorded in the TTK Library’s catalog to remote readers.

Özgen explained that their efforts are ongoing, saying, "We have made 6,000 electronic journals and books, which have been purchased by our library over the years and offered to readers, available for free remote access. We have also made three important databases that our library subscribes to accessible remotely for our readers."

He further mentioned that readers can download the books, stating: "Our library service operates on a subscription basis. Once subscribed, readers can download and use the materials for free."

The TTK Library has renewed its database subscriptions and made hundreds of thousands of resources available to researchers.

In three databases subscribed to by the library, the "Encyclopedia of the Medieval Chronicle," which brings together the latest research from various disciplines and scholarly traditions, is now available to readers.

Users will also have remote access to "Brill Online Journals Collection," which provides access to over 300 journals, 7,500 volumes and 150,000 articles in the field of social and human sciences, as well as "Index Islamicus," which offers international bibliographic information in multiple European languages on publications related to the Islamic world.

In addition to databases, e-books and e-journals, researchers can access 17,136 rare works, manuscripts, periodicals, maps and surveys, along with 3.1 million digital images of these resources through the Library Automation System.