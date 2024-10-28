A reception was held at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City, U.S., to commemorate Republic Day on Oct. 29 and to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. The event was hosted by Türkiye's Ambassador to Washington, Sedat Önal, and New York Consul General, Ambassador Muhittin Ahmet Yazal. The reception attracted numerous guests, including members of the Turkish community residing in the U.S., reflecting the strong ties between Türkiye and its citizens abroad.

The program commenced with the national anthems of both Türkiye and the U.S., creating a sense of unity and patriotism. Following this, a video message from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was shared with the attendees, emphasizing the significance of the day.

Ambassador Sedat Önal expressed his happiness, stating, "Today is a very happy day. We are filled with rightful pride and excitement. We look to the future with hope," while congratulating everyone on Republic Day. Consul General Yazal added, "It brings us joy to be with you here at Türkevi, which is Türkiye's home and the home of Turks."

The evening concluded with a delightful meal and a captivating music performance, celebrating the spirit of Türkiye and its rich culture.