The Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York, which hosts Türkiye's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and its Consulate General and is home to numerous events, opened its doors for the "International Food Festival" for the third time.

Hosted by Türkiye's Consulate General in New York and organized by the Society of Foreign Consuls, the festival was attended by 15 countries.

Ahmet Yazal, Türkiye's Consul General in New York, expressed his pleasure in hosting the festival once again at the Turkish House.

Amir Farid Abu Hasan, Consul General of Malaysia in New York and this year's President of the Society of Foreign Consuls, thanked Ambassador Yazal for his hospitality, saying, "Your hosting and efforts demonstrate that diplomacy and cultural exchange occur not only in formal meetings but also around the table."

The festival was attended by consuls general, senior officials, diplomatic mission staff and many guests in New York.

During the festival, accompanied by a music performance, artists from Georgia, Indonesia, Serbia and Thailand held short performances showcasing traditional music. Guests were served various dishes and beverages from world cuisines, with a special emphasis on Turkish cuisine.