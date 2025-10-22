In Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, an imam who gently bathes the cats he cares for is setting an example with his love for animals.

Yunus Çaykara, the imam of Astsubay Ömer Halisdemir Mosque in the Hınıs district, is receiving praise for the compassion he shows toward cats.

Taking care of about 10 cats around the mosque, Çaykara meets all the daily needs of the little animals together with the mosque congregation.

He bathes the cats in a basin like babies, feeds them regularly with milk and even allows them inside the mosque, instilling a sense of love for animals among the congregation.

Çaykara said that during sermons at the mosque, they frequently talk about mercy and tolerance.

Emphasizing that mercy should be shown not only to humans but also to animals, Çaykara said, “To raise awareness and educate our people, we have taken responsibility for the care of around 10 cats in our mosque."

"We provide their daily food and water needs and ensure they receive treatment when necessary. If they get sick, we handle all required treatments with the support of a veterinarian. We take care of the cats together with our mosque congregation,” he added.