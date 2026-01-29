A detainee at Balıkesir Kepsut Closed Penal Institution has successfully completed the Quran memorization program, a step forward in ongoing rehabilitation efforts supported by the Ministry of Justice and the Presidency of Religious Affairs.

This achievement comes under a cooperation protocol between the two institutions aimed at providing education and spiritual support to inmates. The program is run by the Spiritual Guidance Unit within the prison, coordinated by the Balıkesir Provincial Mufti’s Office.

After completing the memorization training, the detainee took the Quran Memorization Competency Exam, held by a commission appointed by the Presidency of Religious Affairs. The detainee passed the exam and received the official certificate recognizing the completion of the entire Quran memorization.

This program is part of a wider effort to offer inmates opportunities for personal development while serving their sentences. Authorities believe that such initiatives can help support social reintegration and reduce recidivism.

The cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and the Presidency of Religious Affairs has expanded education and rehabilitation programs in penal institutions across Türkiye, focusing on areas such as spiritual guidance, vocational training, and psychological support.