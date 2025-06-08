While digital platforms increasingly replace print media, the town of Tarsus in Mersin, southern Türkiye, is resisting the trend with a unique tradition. The local "wall newspaper" practice, started 48 years ago by journalist Yakup Boncuk to ensure “everyone could read the news,” continues today. Local newspapers are posted daily at two different spots in the town, allowing residents to stay informed for free.

Despite the decline of the printed press across the country, Tarsus maintains a strong culture of local journalism. In addition to being delivered door-to-door, local newspapers are also displayed on public walls for passersby to read. Yakup Boncuk, the man behind this effort, personally posts the newspapers each day and has pledged to continue doing so until the end of his life.

“I started working for local newspapers in Tarsus in 1977,” said Boncuk, now 60.

“I began as a delivery person and started putting up newspapers on the wall for those who couldn’t get their own copy. Since then, I’ve kept the tradition alive. In fact, I’m still working as a delivery person today. Since there are no other newspaper distributors left in Tarsus, I distribute and post all the newspapers myself. I want people to be able to read the news without paying for it.”

“I served in the military, got married, raised children, and now at 60, I’m still doing this. Based on my research, I believe there’s no other tradition like this left in Türkiye, perhaps not even in the world. I love my job so much that I plan to continue either until I pass away or until the newspapers shut down, hopefully, that won’t happen,” he added.

Local shopkeeper Yücel Keleşoğlu, who has worked in the same marketplace for 51 years, expressed appreciation for the tradition. “Even in recent times, I’ve enjoyed following the wall newspaper. I recommend it to everyone I know. It keeps us informed about local events that directly affect us. I thank everyone involved. We’ve been reading and supporting our newspapers for 48 years.”