Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ approved on Tuesday the transfer of recently deceased Greek mechanic Nikos Nalmpantis' father, who was convicted and to sent to Tekirdağ Prison on drug charges, to a prison in his native country.

Nikos Nalmpantis died in a train accident in Greece on March 1 that killed 57 people. His father, Dimitrios Nalmpantis, will be transferred to his native country within the scope of the agreement on the transfer of convicts between Türkiye and Greece.

According to the information received by the Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent from the Ministry of Justice, Dimitrios Nalmpantis, who was sentenced for "drug trafficking" by the Edirne High Criminal Court, had requested to be transferred from the Tekirdağ Penitentiary Institution to a prison in his country. The Greek authorities accepted his request and contacted Turkish authorities for a transfer.

The transfer of Nalmpantis to the prison in Greece is expected to occur on Tuesday.