The Turkish Language Association (TDK) and Ankara University have announced "kalabalık yalnızlık" ("crowded loneliness") as the word of the year for 2024. This term was chosen through a public vote following an announcement by the TDK.

In collaboration with the Ankara University Communication Research and Application Center (ILAUM), the TDK presented seven words and concepts to the public for voting. These words were selected by an expert panel and included terms such as "merhamet" (compassion), "yabancılaşma" (alienation), "algoritma" (algorithm), "yozlaşma" (corruption), "yapay zeka" (artificial intelligence), and "dijital yorgunluk" (digital fatigue).

With nearly 1 million participants in the voting process, "kalabalık yalnızlık" emerged as the winner. The concept, which refers to the feeling of loneliness despite being surrounded by crowds, has been increasingly recognized in studies about contemporary life.

The evaluation committee explained that research conducted in 2024 has shown a rise in reports of people feeling lonely in crowded environments. The term "kalabalık yalnızlık" encapsulates the paradox of loneliness, which typically suggests solitude, coexisting with the crowds that symbolize multiplicity.

This concept can be explained sociologically, psychologically and communicatively, reflecting how individuals experience loneliness within their relationships and everyday lives.

The announcement further highlighted that with the growing use of social media and digital technologies, people feel more isolated than ever. Despite the vast networks of followers and likes on social media, the sense of loneliness is amplified rather than diminished. Additionally, the transient nature of relationships in the digital world deepens feelings of isolation.

The statement also discussed how the increasing pace of life and mobility of people in today's world has led to weakened ties. Individuals are finding it harder to form connections and are experiencing loneliness in situations where they are physically surrounded by others. For example, having family members in the same home or sitting at a crowded dinner table does not necessarily prevent feelings of loneliness.