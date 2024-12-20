In Cameroon, the first candidates to successfully complete the Turkish Language Teacher Training Program, launched at the Türkiye Studies Center at the University of Yaounde 2 through a cooperation protocol between the Türkiye Maarif Foundation (TMV) and the university, received their certificates in a ceremony.

The Turkish language teacher training program was organized for Cameroonian teacher candidates with the support of TMV.

Participants received intensive training on Turkish language grammar, teaching methods and Turkish culture during the program.

Nine teacher candidates who participated in the program successfully completed both theoretical and practical courses.

TMV’s educational projects in Cameroon include training more Turkish language teachers and increasing the number of schools offering Turkish language education in the country.

TMV Turkish language instructor Fatma Hoşça told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the first Turkish language course in Cameroon was opened by TMV in 2021, stating, "It was TMV's privilege to train the first Turkish language teachers in Cameroon."

She mentioned that they receive requests for Turkish language education from both universities and private schools and added, "Interest in the Turkish language and culture has been steadily increasing in Cameroon in recent years."

Hoşça also pointed out that more than 60 students are currently learning Turkish at the Türkiye Studies Center, and the number of students is increasing daily.

She explained that the program for Turkish language teacher candidates includes courses on assessment and evaluation, classroom management, teaching methods and techniques, as well as material design, development, implementation, and evaluation, alongside grammar and language usage courses.

One of the Turkish language teacher candidates, Maoloud Amadaye Souleyman, who completed the program, shared, "When I first came to the TMV Turkish course in 2021, I didn’t know anything, and now I’m a Turkish language teacher."

Souleyman, who expressed his love for speaking Turkish and Turkish culture, said he enjoyed learning Turkish and eagerly looks forward to teaching Turkish to his fellow Cameroonians.

TMV in Cameroon

As part of efforts to prevent FETÖ's activities abroad, the schools in Cameroon, which were transferred to the Türkiye Maarif Foundation in 2018, contribute to the development of qualified human resources and continue to be a source of pride for Türkiye with their success.

Six schools in Cameroon that were taken over from FETÖ are now operating under the TMV after their infrastructure and technologies were renewed.