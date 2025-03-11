Burdur Provincial Public Library in Türkiye's southern Anatolian city of Burdur has been named one of the world's top seven libraries in the "Large-Scale Projects" category at the 10th IFLA Green Library Awards, organized by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) Environment, Sustainability and Libraries Section (ENSULIB).

According to a statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the library achieved significant global recognition for its sustainability efforts and innovative practices. The library's success stems from its commitment to environmental sustainability and green infrastructure.

Since December 2024, the library has been operating a 50-kilowatt solar energy system, meeting 27% to 30% of its annual electricity needs. This system helps reduce carbon emissions by 9.7 to 10.8 metric tons per year, equivalent to the oxygen output of 460 trees. Looking ahead, the library plans to expand its solar energy capacity to 80 kilowatts to enhance its environmental impact further.

The Burdur library has implemented several eco-friendly initiatives, including LED lighting that consumes 20% less energy, a double-door insulation system to minimize heat loss and a rainwater harvesting system that meets 30% of the library's water needs. To promote sustainable transportation, the library has established bicycle parking areas and conducts awareness campaigns on eco-friendly mobility.

Beyond its infrastructure, the library engages the community with environmental programs. In 2024, it organized 605 ecological events, reaching 35,174 participants. These initiatives included recycling and upcycling workshops, interactive training on sustainable living and planetarium sessions exploring the intersection of climate change and astronomy.

The library will compete in the final evaluation in April, aiming to secure a place among the top three winners.

With its innovative practices, financial sustainability and strong community partnerships, the library continues to serve as a global model for environmentally responsible public libraries. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism remains committed to transforming library services through sustainability-focused projects, integrating energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, renewable energy and eco-friendly construction materials in library development projects nationwide.

Additionally, public libraries across the country are hosting events on nature, ecology, zero waste and recycling to foster environmental awareness within communities. The ministry aims to set an international example in sustainable library development and continue shaping the future with its green library model.