The "Turkish Maarif Encyclopedia," prepared by the Türkiye Maarif Foundation and the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) for the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, was presented at a press conference on Thursday.

The presentation of the encyclopedia, which comprehensively covers the history of Turkish education, took place at the headquarters of the Türkiye Maarif Foundation in Üsküdar. It was noted that the encyclopedia consists of six volumes and 3,120 pages, with 1,300 entries contributed by expert writers and academics.

The encyclopedia, which consists of 1,300 entries written by some 700 authors, aims to examine the educational contributions of the Turkish people throughout history using scientific methods and to contribute to the understanding of education in the modern world. It has the distinction of being the first and most comprehensive publication in its field.

The "Turkish Maarif Encyclopedia," with professor Azmi Özcan as chair of the Scientific Board and professor Ahmet Emre Bilgili as chair of the Executive Board, has many prominent names on its scientific and advisory boards.

Collection of educational heritage

Speaking at the launch event, Bilgili, also vice-chair of the Türkiye Maarif Foundation, said the work was the result of four years of intensive work and expressed his satisfaction at seeing this project become a tangible work. Bilgili said: "This region and this civilization have a great educational heritage. We wanted to present this heritage in a well-organized, encyclopedic format."

TÜBA President professor Muzaffer Şeker expressed his gratitude to all involved and said that despite the challenges of collaborative work, the completion of such a significant project was a great source of joy. He also mentioned that the encyclopedia would be made accessible to everyone, supported by technological advances.

Özcan emphasized that the work was based on 40 years of experience with Islamic encyclopedias and 4,000 years of history. Özcan said, "If a nation does not have an encyclopedia, if it does not record its basic texts for each generation, it will not be able to continue this race.

Continued digital updates

The entries in the encyclopedia are addressed in three main areas: educational sciences, educational history, and culture and civilization. These entries are categorized into five distinct groups, forming the core structure of the encyclopedia under the headings "Concepts," "Works," "Institutions," "Individuals," and "Cities, Events and Periods."

The "Concepts" category highlights Turkish terms that have had a profound impact on world educational history. The "Works" category presents key educational sources that have shaped our culture and civilization. The "Institutions" category presents the institutions created by the Turkish cultural and educational world from the earliest known periods of history to the 21st century. The "Individuals" category presents prominent figures in the history of education.

The "Cities, Events and Periods" category covers important cities in Turkish educational and cultural history, as well as significant developments and defining periods in education.

The "Turkish Maarif Encyclopedia" is now available online at Maarif Foundations website, and in the future, entries will continue to be updated in its digital version.