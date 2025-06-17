The Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMV), which provides education and accommodation opportunities to more than 70,000 students from kindergarten to university across 55 countries on six continents, has achieved a place among the top five international education chains in the world on its ninth anniversary.

TMV President Mahmut Mustafa Özdil shared insights with Anadolu Agency (AA) on June 17, regarding the foundation’s establishment, international operations, educational model and new-term goals. He highlighted the foundation’s growing international academic collaboration network through innovative platforms such as the Türkiye Studies Centers (TAM) and European Education Centers (AEM).

Özdil explained that the foundation was established to organize educational activities abroad on behalf of Türkiye, whose global influence has significantly increased over the past 20 years. He also noted that in the early stages of its founding, following the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, the foundation took over schools in some countries that were affiliated with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

“About one-third of our total structure consists of schools transferred from FETÖ-linked institutions,” Özdil said. “However, the founding motivation was not solely based on the takeover of these schools.”

He emphasized that the foundation rehabilitated these schools from poor conditions and worked to transform them into respected institutions aligned with international standards.

Now in its ninth year, the foundation has grown into an organization. Özdil noted that TMV also operates universities in Tirana, the capital of Albania, and Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Özdil said the foundation has established Türkiye Studies Centers in cooperation with leading universities in countries where it operates. “These centers serve as platforms where academics and students planning to pursue higher education in Türkiye can learn Turkish proficiently before arriving. Operating in 55 countries allows us to build an alternative academic network that spans vastly different regions of the world. This potential excites us greatly,” he stated.

Özdil also spoke about the European Education Centers designed to address the educational needs of Turkish citizens living in Europe. These centers, he said, especially serve disadvantaged groups by offering educational and awareness programs.

Highlighting that the foundation has already made it into the top five international education networks globally within just nine years, Özdil added: “As the Turkish Maarif Foundation, we have a unique vision. We aim to manage international schooling with a different narrative than other global chains. What sets us apart is our commitment to preserving local context – acknowledging local needs, identities and values to raise future generations accordingly."

"To achieve this, we must understand the countries we operate in more deeply, determine their educational needs through collaborative knowledge production with leading local educators. In this regard, our Türkiye Studies Centers will significantly contribute to building healthy data systems, shaping our education policies, and deepening academic ties,” he added.

Özdil explained that the foundation operates on a financially sustainable model and that ensuring quality education remains their top priority. “We are focused on establishing clear standards that define what it means to be a Turkish Maarif Foundation school and implementing an accreditation system,” he said.

“One of our strategic goals is to ensure effective teaching of the Turkish language. Beyond that, like all institutions, we are working on strengthening our institutional structure, improving workflows and embedding a total quality management approach into all stages of our processes. Financial sustainability is, of course, another key target,” he added.

Özdil dismissed criticisms about the foundation’s budget as ill-intentioned and inaccurate, stating that when compared with similar international education networks, TMV operates under a sustainable model and continues working to strengthen it.

He pointed out that their operational income covers 72% of their expenditures. “This is quite a strong ratio, considering it also includes our European Education Centers, which serve our own citizens,” he said.

Özdil mentioned that approximately 17 of the countries in which they operate are listed among the least developed nations by the United Nations. However, the foundation proposes sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation models in all countries, not just in economically disadvantaged regions.

He stressed that implementing a curriculum that meets both international standards and local expectations positively contributes to the future of the countries in which they operate. “Because without well-educated future generations, sustainable development cannot continue. I believe the most significant contribution of the Turkish Maarif Foundation is its ability to establish this link between education and sustainable development,” he stated.

“In poor countries, even the wealthiest families may send their children to schools that don’t follow such a framework. In those cases, those children’s future contributions to their countries may be limited. Our aim is to educate future generations in line with their national identities and local needs.”

Özdil shared that TMV schools are also appreciated by government officials in host countries. “When we first arrived in Niger, the education minister said, ‘I watched what happened on July 15 on television. Then I said to myself, ‘Let those who raised such a conscious generation also educate my children.’ I no longer want to send my child to Canada. I want my child to be raised with that same awareness. I will do everything I can to support this foundation established by Türkiye in operating schools in my country.’ This is not only a source of great pride for us but also a tremendous responsibility,” he said.

Emphasizing that they value international recognition of student success, Özdil said the foundation has been organizing the Africa Sports Games for the past three years, with more than 2,000 athletes from 15 countries participating.

He also highlighted their organization of the “Abidjan Science Festival” in the Ivory Coast, with participation from several African countries and Türkiye.

At the festival, students presented their science projects and showcased startup ideas. Turkish universities also took part, introducing themselves to potential international students.