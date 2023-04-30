Adem Rüzgar, who works as a hairdresser in Antalya's Manavgat district, collects charred chunks of wood from forest fires and carved them into decorative accessories, such as coffee tables, lamps, lampshades, shelves and flower beds.

"Recycling and reusing is my hobby, shaping wood into an art is my passion," said Rüzgar.

During the pandemic period, when his workplace was closed, he started enhancing his skill in making use of discarded wood pieces to turn them into accessories to earn a living.

Rüzgar turned the closure of workplaces into an opportunity. He started shaping the burnt wood from nearby forests, honed his craft day by day in the workshop and turned his hobby into art and a profession.

From making animal figures to interesting accessories, Rüzgar carves out everything to attract his customers, noting that one of his favorite pieces so far is his Pegasus horse.

Rüzgar's workshop is reminiscent of an art house that offers tourists and locals a wide variety of art and home decor options.