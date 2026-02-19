Statistics released by Sivas Municipality have revealed an unusual public transportation record in Sivas, central Türkiye, where a resident over 65 boarded city buses 3,365 times in 2025.

The unnamed citizen, identified only as Mehmet S., averaged 9.2 bus rides per day, with a personal daily high of 25 trips, effectively turning the city’s bus network into a personal timetable. The figures were shared as national discussions continue over whether free public transport for seniors is being “overused.”

Rather than addressing the criticism directly, the figures underscore it. Measured by frequency alone, the record sets a level many working commuters are unlikely to reach even over several years.

In a social media post, the municipality commended Mehmet S. for his “strong interest” in public transportation, presenting the data without interpretation.

The municipality also included a note emphasizing that public buses are intended for transportation purposes rather than for sightseeing or city tours.