A local tradesperson in the Bahçe district of Osmaniye, in southern Türkiye, has turned an unexpected gift into a new agricultural initiative, aiming to establish an ostrich farm after developing an interest in livestock breeding.

Ahmet Kılıç, who runs a small business in the district, began raising ostriches six months ago after receiving three young birds as a gift from a friend living in Aksaray. Although he initially hesitated to keep the animals, Kılıç decided to care for them in a coop built in the garden of his home.

Over time, his involvement with the animals increased, prompting him to research ostrich breeding in detail. By closely following their feeding, care and development processes, Kılıç gradually developed a strong interest in ostrich farming and began planning to expand the number of animals.

Kılıç said he personally takes care of the three ostriches, including one female.

Explaining how the process began, Kılıç said a former university classmate who operates an ostrich farm in Aksaray had encouraged him to enter the sector. After accepting the offer six months ago, the three ostrich chicks were delivered to his home, marking the start of his experience in breeding.

Kılıç noted that he feeds the animals with a combination of commercial feed and fresh greens, adding that he has not encountered any major difficulties so far. He emphasized that the process has been both educational and motivating.

The growing interest from local residents has also drawn attention to the project. Kılıç said neighbors frequently visit to observe the animals and have shown curiosity about ostrich breeding, with some expressing interest in participating in care and feeding.

Looking ahead, Kılıç said his main objective is to increase the number of ostriches and establish a fully operational farm in the district. He believes the initiative could contribute to the local economy once production begins.

Highlighting the market value of ostrich eggs, Kılıç said prices range between TL 500 ($11.55) and TL 1,000. He added that ostriches typically begin laying eggs between 1.5 and 2 years of age and can produce approximately 15 to 16 eggs per month.