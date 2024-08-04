Erdoğan Öğretmen, a civil servant, rekindled his childhood passion for photography 13 years ago when he bought a camera. Initially focusing on nature photography, he eventually developed an interest in macro photography, particularly capturing butterflies. Over the past 11 years, Öğretmen has traveled to 20 cities, photographing species such as the Cengaver, Great White Angel and Vanessa atalanta.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Öğretmen shared that his interest in butterfly photography grew after discovering its popularity in Türkiye. "I found out that there are websites dedicated to butterfly photos and that biologists and university professors are conducting research on them," he said.

Since beginning butterfly photography in 2013, Öğretmen has traveled to various cities, exploring mountains and fields to find butterflies. He described the meticulous nature of this work, often requiring him to camp in remote areas and wait for butterflies to appear in temperatures ranging from 14 to 40 degrees Celsius (57 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Erdoğan Öğretmen, 64, takes pictures of butterflies in Trabzon, northern Türkiye, Aug. 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

He noted that Europe has 480 butterfly species, while Türkiye boasts 415. "For example, the Haldizen Plateau in Çaykara is home to a butterfly species called 'Laz Beauty,' which can only be found in (northern province of) Trabzon," Öğretmen explained. Despite the rich butterfly diversity in Trabzon's plateaus, the region's rain and fog pose challenges for photography.

He also recounted discovering a new butterfly species in Manisa's Spil Mountain that was recorded in Türkiye for the first time.

In addition to his photography, Öğretmen participates in various associations and competitions and occasionally gives talks about butterflies to elementary and middle school students. He hopes to exhibit his butterfly photos and publish a book.

"When I return home and upload my photos to the computer, I feel immense joy. When I see a butterfly on a flower, I get so excited that my hands tremble, and I have to take a deep breath before pressing the shutter," he said.