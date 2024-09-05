Turkish mountaineer Nurhan Cengiz from the western city of Bolu has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, standing at 5,895 meters (19,340 feet), to support girls' education.

According to the Türkiye Mountaineering Federation's Bolu Provincial Representation, Cengiz, a member of the Köroğlu Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club, completed the climb as part of a project organized by the Turkish Educational Foundation (TEV). The project aims to support the education of girls.

The female mountaineer's climb of Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, was undertaken to raise awareness and funds for educational projects targeting girls. The TEV has been involved in providing scholarships and resources to girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Mount Kilimanjaro is known for its challenging conditions, including altitude sickness and severe weather. Cengiz's successful ascent involved navigating these difficulties over several days.

The project Cengiz supported seeks to address educational disparities by offering scholarships and resources to girls who might not otherwise have access to education. The TEV's work in this area aims to improve educational opportunities for girls in need.

The climb of Kilimanjaro serves to highlight how athletic efforts can be connected to broader humanitarian objectives. Cengiz's achievement is seen as a way to draw attention to and support educational causes.