The Turkish National Police (EGM) introduced new training books and a digital education platform as part of the Specialized Security Training and Field Branch Education Development Project (ÖZGE Project) aimed at improving private security education and specialized training fields.

The launch event took place at the Şehit Demet Sezen Conference Hall under the EGM's Department of Social Services and Health. EGM Private Security Inspection Department Head Suat Çelik said the private security sector has made significant progress over the past 20 years.

Çelik emphasized that education is key to the sector's future and noted that the project, developed under a protocol between the Interior Ministry and the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), is based on scientific principles with input from industry stakeholders.

Under the project, eight books and 35 training modules have been prepared. Çelik said, "Our goal, as always, is to implement the best practices for the advancement of our sector. In developing these materials, alongside our police chief inspectors and experts, distinguished representatives from the private security sector also contributed as authors."

Chief Inspector Uğur Demirci told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the project reorganizes private security training from the ground up. He said feedback from the sector will be used to finalize the books to better meet the field's needs.