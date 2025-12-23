One Turkish citizen was killed and two others injured after a shuttle bus lost control and struck a group of Turkish Umrah pilgrims in the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca, Türkiye’s Consulate General in Jeddah said Tuesday.

In a written statement, the consulate said the accident occurred near the Mahbes Garage area, close to the Mahbes al-Jinn tunnel entrance, where shuttle buses transport pilgrims between hotels and the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram).

According to the statement, the bus hit a group of Turkish pilgrims who were attempting to cross the road to return to their hotels. Abidin Dağköy, a Turkish national from the Hendek district of Sakarya province, lost his life in the incident.

Two other Turkish nationals, Emine Dağköy and Birol Yalçın, were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Consular officials said Yalçın has been discharged after completing his medical treatment, while Emine Dağköy remains hospitalized with multiple fractures. Procedures have been initiated to transfer her to Türkiye by air ambulance due to the severity of her injuries.

The consulate said it moved swiftly following the incident, initiating the necessary diplomatic and medical procedures and maintaining close contact with the families of those affected.

Saudi Arabian authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, the statement added.

Following the news of Dağköy’s death, relatives in the Köprübaşı neighborhood of Sakarya’s Hendek district in northwestern Türkiye set up a condolence tent in front of his home. Local officials said discussions are ongoing regarding both the medical process for the injured pilgrim and the repatriation of Dağköy’s body to Türkiye, noting that burial arrangements will be finalized once official procedures are completed.

Türkiye’s diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with local authorities to ensure all necessary support is provided to the affected families.