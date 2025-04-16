A major international drug trafficking network has been dismantled in a sweeping operation led by Turkish authorities and coordinated simultaneously across five countries, resulting in the detention of 234 suspects, including nine apprehended abroad.

The operation, dubbed "Orkinos-Bulut," was carried out under the coordination of Türkiye’s General Directorate of Security, with the participation of the Anti-Narcotics Department, the Interpol-Europol Department, Istanbul police and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK). The crackdown also included collaboration with Europol and police forces in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Belgium.

Turkish police launched the investigation eight months ago to uncover a widespread drug trafficking network operating between Türkiye and Europe. As the investigation progressed, officers uncovered encrypted communication systems used by four major criminal organizations. By decoding these systems, the police revealed the inner workings of a global drug operation.

The criminal groups were found to be smuggling cocaine from South America, heroin via Iran and Afghanistan, skunk through the Balkans and ecstasy from European countries into Türkiye and beyond. Intelligence gathered during the operation was shared with law enforcement agencies from countries including the U.K., U.S., Australia, Greece, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Brazil and Iran.

In coordination with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, authorities shared suspect profiles, addresses and criminal records with international partners, particularly Europol.

On the day of the operation, a crisis center was established at Istanbul Police Headquarters. The operation, launched with the participation of Istanbul Police Chief Selami Yıldız, was conducted simultaneously in 20 provinces across Türkiye and in several European cities. Europol officials monitored developments from the center in Istanbul, while Turkish officers were dispatched abroad to support operations in partner countries.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the operation led to the arrest of 234 high-level members of organized crime groups, nine of whom were captured outside Türkiye. He stated that extradition procedures have already been initiated for the suspects detained abroad.

Authorities also seized massive quantities of narcotics, including 21.25 tons of illegal drugs and over 3.3 million tablets of synthetic drugs. MASAK’s investigation revealed that the criminal network was connected to substantial assets in Türkiye. These include 681 properties, 127 vehicles, shares in 113 companies, and numerous bank accounts, with an estimated value of TL 13 billion ($340 million). All assets have been frozen or seized by authorities.

Yerlikaya praised the operation as a landmark in international cooperation against organized crime and reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to continuing joint efforts with global partners to fight drug trafficking.