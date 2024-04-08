The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) distributed food parcels to 1,000 families in need in Kyrgyzstan within the scope of the campaign carried out with the slogan "This Ramadan is Not Without You."

Kızılay, which carries out activities at home and abroad to reach more people in need during Ramadan, mobilized its volunteers and expert staff to carry what the benefactors share to the tables of millions.

Habibe Kalyoncu, Head of Kızılay Delegation to Central Asia, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that, in cooperation with the Kyrgyzstan Red Crescent, they distributed food parcels to 1,000 families in need in eight cities in the country and organized an iftar program for 250 people.

The food parcel distribution in Kyrgyzstan was accompanied by members of the delegation headed by Kızılay Headquarters Board Member Yener Tanık, including Kızılay Balıkesir Branch President Mustafa Burak Kelemençe and Young Kızılay Siirt Provincial President Muhammed Osman Tatlav.

Tanık, the delegation's head, stated that they had completed the distribution of food parcels to those in need by going door to door and thanked the people of Kyrgyzstan for extending a helping hand to the victims of the earthquake centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023.