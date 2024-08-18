The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) continues to provide support to intervention teams and affected citizens in Izmir, Manisa, Muğla, Aydın, Bolu and Karabük provinces as they grapple with forest fires.

Kızılay has mobilized its staff and volunteers from disaster response centers and branches in the disaster zones, supporting firefighting efforts with catering vehicles, mobile kitchens, advance vehicles, communication and intervention vehicles.

Forest fires that began in various provinces of Türkiye, particularly in İzmir, Bolu and Aydın, are still ongoing. The fires in İzmir's Karşıyaka district, Manisa's Gördes, Aydın's Bozdoğan, Bolu's Göynük and Karabük's Ovacık districts have grown due to the wind, and firefighting efforts have been continuing for the past two days.

Since the fires broke out, Kızılay has mobilized its personnel and volunteers from response centers and branches.

With 38 personnel and 18 vehicles in the field, Kızılay is not only supporting intervention teams but also distributing soup, food packages, snacks, hot and cold beverages, and water. So far, Kızılay has delivered over 10,000 hot meals, more than 9,000 food packages, and over 50,000 bottles of water and beverages.