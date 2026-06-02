The Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) is studying the impact of artificial intelligence across a wide range of fields, from climate change, pandemics and disaster management to law and education.

Muzaffer Seker, a professor of medicine and president of TUBA, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the academy's working groups monitor scientific developments around the world, identify gaps in Türkiye and develop recommendations in their respective fields.

Through its IT and AI working group, the academy is examining how AI can be harnessed in key sectors while also assessing the policy steps needed to strengthen Türkiye's capabilities in the rapidly developing field.

The working group will evaluate potential next steps through workshops and other events in the coming days, with its findings to be presented to decision-makers.

The findings will also serve as a basis for TUBA's advisory work with public institutions and organizations, supporting efforts to strengthen Türkiye's research capacity and skilled workforce in information technologies.

Seker said TUBA regularly brings together leading scientists from Türkiye and abroad, particularly its own members, to assess emerging issues and prepare reports through online meetings and consultations.

According to Seker, the academy has focused on three main areas related to AI in recent years.

"One of these is how we can harness AI in pandemics and disasters alongside climate change,” he said. "Additionally, we conducted work on the potential applications of AI in law and education, each of these holds strategic importance.”

Seker said the reports prepared by the academy are shared with relevant institutions and authorities, which often provide feedback and request further consultations.

He added that Türkiye already has a national AI strategy document and that work is underway on a new version.