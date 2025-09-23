Yıldız Technical University (YTÜ) in Istanbul has announced a breakthrough in pediatric bone cancer treatment. Academics professor Erhan Akdoğan and Dr. Sıtkı Kocaoğlu developed an autonomously controlled, extendable tumor prosthesis designed to replace cancerous bones in children. The innovation has now received IP protection in Europe, Japan and China.

The prosthesis was recognized at the ISIF 2025 International Invention Fair, where it won the TÜRKPATENT Best Academic Invention Award. The award was presented by Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır and TÜRKPATENT President M. Zeki Durak.

The prosthesis enables children’s limbs to grow naturally while replacing bones affected by cancer. It automatically detects the length difference between the healthy limb and the prosthetic, adjusting itself to match the child’s growth. This reduces the need for repeated surgeries and prevents exposure to radiation, which can occur in some limb-lengthening treatments.

“Existing prostheses remain fixed as the child grows, causing serious height differences, repeated operations and physical trauma,” said Akdoğan. “Our prosthesis autonomously adapts to a child’s development, offering a safer and more effective solution.”

The prosthesis is equipped with a wirelessly rechargeable internal battery, allowing children to use it without any physical connections. It also incorporates machine learning to detect the patient’s position, such as lying down and extends the prosthesis automatically when appropriate.

This innovative solution is particularly significant for pediatric patients, for whom bone cancer progresses rapidly. By accommodating natural growth, the prosthesis aims to enhance children’s quality of life and alleviate the physical and psychological burdens associated with repeated surgical interventions.

With its IP protection now secured in Europe, Japan and China, the YTÜ-developed prosthesis is positioned to benefit children worldwide. Experts say it represents a major step forward in combining medical innovation with smart technology, addressing both health outcomes and long-term developmental needs.

“This invention demonstrates the potential of combining advanced engineering with medical science to solve critical health care challenges,” said Kocaoğlu. “Our goal is to provide children with the chance to grow healthily and live normal, active lives despite their diagnosis.”