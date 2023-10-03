A team of researchers from Istanbul's Koç University has recently unveiled a cutting-edge sensor designed to assess the freshness of packaged meat products, with the primary aim of preventing food poisoning incidents.

This innovative project, which received substantial funding from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) through its career development programs, has garnered global recognition and earned a place in Nature, one of the world's foremost scientific journals.

Emin Istif, a key figure in this initiative, said, "Our project is centered around addressing two critical issues: Food waste and food-borne diseases. Annually, nearly 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted worldwide, with approximately 80 million tons within the borders of European countries. Additionally, according to the World Health Organization, almost 400,000 lives are lost each year due to food-borne illnesses, with nearly one-third of these victims being children."

The sensor's operation revolves around detecting biological amines and specific gases emitted by protein-based foods as they begin to stale. By measuring these indicators, the sensor can accurately determine the freshness of the food product.

Istif emphasized that the sensor can detect the early stages of meat decomposition, even before it becomes noticeable to the human nose, making it a pioneering concept on a global scale.

"One of the most significant aspects of this sensor is that it introduces an entirely novel approach to this field. Unlike previously studied sensors, consumers can instantly assess the condition of their food using a mobile application on their smartphones. Its electronic mechanism represents a groundbreaking advancement in the scientific arena."

Currently, the sensor is optimized for detecting the freshness of protein-rich foods, particularly meat, poultry, and fish products. However, the project's long-term goal is to expand its application to other food categories.

"Our initial focus was on meat and its derivatives, primarily because of the severe health risks associated with spoiled meat products," Istif noted.

The sensor is expected to be seamlessly integrated into food packaging, providing consumers with the convenience of checking the freshness of their purchases using a mobile app. By taking phones close to products on the supermarket shelf, shoppers can instantly assess the status.

Moreover, this innovation has far-reaching implications for large supermarket chains and meat producers, who can benefit from real-time information about product quality and safety.